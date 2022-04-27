Advertisement

Volunteers prepare for Great American Bike Race

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is less than a week away. Thousands of hours of planning go into making sure things run smoothly. Volunteers are gearing up for the upcoming event.

“It’s like Christmas for the kids, in April,” said volunteer coordinator Corrie Mayher.

Every year, hundreds of cyclists, athletes and advocates pedal toward one goal, building a better future for children with cerebral palsy.

Corrie Mayher spent the last five years gathering volunteers for the Great American Bike Race. This year, the event will be at its biggest venue to date.

“Having it at the Event Center has been my goal since day one,” said Mayher.

She met with several volunteers to discuss the finishing details for the big day.

“The most rewarding thing is seeing the volunteers come back year after year, just because of how the race impacts them personally,” said Mayher.

Mayher said thousands of hours go into planning. As soon as the race ends, planning for GABR 2023 starts the next day.

Mayher said slots to volunteer are almost completely full but still need another 20 people to help run the race. To sign up, click the volunteer tab at gabr.sanfordhealth.org.

