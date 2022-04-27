Sports Spotlight: Oskar Spinnars Nordin – from Sweeden to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s more than 4,000 miles from Bismarck to Sweden, but that’s the journey that Bobcats goaltender Oskar Spinnars Nordin took over the past couple of years.

The Sweden native has played junior hockey in three countries in his young career.

“My dad played hockey and he became a coach too in his later years, so it’s him and my brother played goalie before me. So they’re the two guys that made me start hockey. I started in Sweden in a pretty good junior league I would say, and decided to come over. So I started with Canada, and I wanted to get into the (National American Hockey League) and now I’m here,” said Spinnars Nordin.

Oskar joined the team when they were desperate for something new in goal. He started in mid-December and kick-started Bismarck’s historic run.

“He was a big piece in our playoff push these past couple months. Goaltending was something we struggled with at the beginning of the year, unfortunately, and we were lucky enough to get him. It was obviously a huge piece for us and something we couldn’t have done this push without him,” said Patrick Johnson, Bobcats captain.

He’s been the anchor of the Bobcats’ playoff push, and at the bottom of it all, he is enjoying the new city and his new team.

“I like it. It’s like my hometown back in Sweden. Not too big, not too small really. I mean I like it. It’s been one of the most fun seasons I’ve ever played in my career. So I just have real fun with the team, and we have real fun as a group too, and I have real fun playing hockey. When you have fun playing hockey, it goes well too,” said Spinnars Nordin.

When things weren’t going well for Bismarck in the first stretch of the season, it was a coach’s decision to bring Oskar on board.

“It’s similar to a starting pitcher, a quarterback. To me it’s just the most important position there is. It’s what you want to build your hockey team around. I think we have the best goalie in our division right now. He’s certainly playing that way, and I think his numbers over the past two to three months here really back that up,” said Layne Sedevie, Bobcats head coach

He’s 22-11, with starts in each of Bismarck’s games since he joined the group. A fight to even make the playoffs, Spinnars Nordin and his guys like the role of the ones who have something to prove.

Oskar: “I like being the underdog too and prove myself, and I think a lot of the guys on the team like that too, and we’ve done that. We’ve been proving ourselves for the past months. I think we all just really like it and you have to prove it now in the playoffs too,” said Spinnars Nordin.

