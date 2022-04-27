Advertisement

Snowball Golf Tournament in Bismarck

Snowball golf tournament
Snowball golf tournament(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The golf courses may not be ready to host a tournament yet, but that did not stop one from happening today in the Capital City.

High School teams gathered at the bubble in Bismarck to play an event using computers to track the flight of the golf ball.

Chris Geiss, DJGA Executive Director, said: “We’ve got the new Top Tracer technology here. Parks and Rec, along with North Dakota Golf and Dakota Junior Golf brought in Top Tracer, which is ahead of its time. It’s unbelievable for the kids to be able to play a full 18 in about two hours from tee to green. We have 10 bays available. Out west these coaches really needed to get something to keep these kids going, it’s really easy to lose interest, especially in an individual sport like this. Tim Doppler had the idea last Thursday and we said, ‘Let’s do it,’ and within four text messages we were full with 10 teams. Five A and five B. To get them all in here, the coaches are really enjoying the day, and we were happy to get something started here.”

There was a separate tournament for Class-B and Class-A teams.

