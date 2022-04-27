Advertisement

Roosevelt Park Zoo to announce tiger cub names Thursday

Tiger cub naming ceremony at the Roosevelt Park Zoo
Tiger cub naming ceremony at the Roosevelt Park Zoo(Image courtesy: Roosevelt Park Zoo)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - The Roosevelt Park Zoo plans to announce the names of its three Amur tiger cubs this week.

A spokesperson for the zoo said they moved the announcement to Thursday at noon due to rain in the forecast.

The zoo announced a month ago that its resident female Amur tiger Zoya had given birth to the trio.

The cubs “may or may not be visible,” depending on their mom Zoya’s wishes.

You can watch the event at the Roosevelt Park Zoo or on Facebook Live.

