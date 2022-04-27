Power outage update as of Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow is slowly melting away, but many North Dakotans are still without power from last weekend’s storm.

The hardest-hit areas are in the north-central and northwest portions of the state. One electric cooperative said they were able to get all their customer’s power by 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, while others are saying it could take until May 6th to restore service.

Williams County has more than 6,000 residents still without power, and in total, more than 8,000 North Dakotans are in the dark and without heat. Many electric companies report they are hopeful that additional crews will shorten the timeline to get things back up and running.

