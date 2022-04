NEW TOWN, N.D. – Police on the Fort Berthold Reservation are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing New Town man.

Police say 64-year-old Charles Hines Bearstail was last seen Sunday, April 24.

Bearstail is 5′10″, with brown eyes, and brown and grey hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabout should contact TAT police at 701-627-3617.

