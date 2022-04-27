North Dakotans without power travel hundreds of miles for generators

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rural areas in western North Dakota are relying on generators for power as many electrical lines are still down throughout the state.

Even though Bismarck was largely unaffected by weather-related power outages, hardware stores in the capital city have been selling more generators than usual. That’s because people from all over the state have been traveling to Bismarck stores since their local hardware stores were running low from such high demand.

“We opened up, I don’t know what day it was last week, but the first three customers got generators right off the bat, which kind of trickled into, ‘Ok, it’s a little closer to home than we originally anticipated.’ But then we started hearing customers saying they were from 100, 130, 140 miles away and they just made a trip into Bismarck to get more necessities that they needed,” said Bradley Auch, store manager at Runnings in Bismarck.

Seeing an increased need, Runnings in Bismarck and Dickinson have been able to restock their shelves. As of Wedneaday, there are more than 25 generators for sale at both locations.

