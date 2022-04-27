Advertisement

North Dakota rancher testifies before Congress

Pettibone rancher Shelly Ziesch testifies in front of the Senate Agriculture Committee(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s ranchers are facing a number of challenges, and Wednesday, those issues were brought before the United States Senate.

Senator John Hoeven invited Pettibone rancher Shelly Ziesch to testify in front of the Senate Agriculture Committee this week. Ziesch, a fourth-generation farmer and rancher, emphasized the necessity North Dakota ranchers require for a more competitive marketplace.

“The Packers and Stockyards Act has existed for over a hundred years, but a lack of enforcement has allowed consolidation and anti-competitive practices to continue. USDA and the Department of Justice needs stronger tools to enforce existing laws and Senate Bill 3870 would give USDA the authority and resources it needs to make sure our laws are enforced the way Congress originally intended,” said Ziesch.

Senator Hoeven introduced the legislation Ziesch is referring to. He has also introduced legislation to allow for ranchers to provide more locally-produced meat to consumers by utilizing custom slaughterhouses.

