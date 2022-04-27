Advertisement

Local restaurant helps servers recover lost wages because of storm days

Blue 42 employee
Blue 42 employee(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Many people have enjoyed snow days the last few weeks. For some, it’s meant time at home with family or a day off from school. But many in the service industry were unable to earn their normal income while they dug themselves out.

In the last two weeks, western North Dakota has been hit by two blizzards with one of them breaking decades-long snow and moisture records. Servers missed out on income that can’t be made up.

“The first time, we were closed for three days. The second time, we were closed for two, and then Easter. So, it really has had an effect, moneywise, because servers live 100% on tips,” said Kathy Hondl, a supervisor at Blue 42 in Dickinson.

With the first concern for the staff being their safety, some local businesses did what they could to make up for the sudden pause in cash flow.

“What we did was, for all the staff that was supposed to work including the servers, we increased their hourly wage and paid them at least a little bit for those days so they had some income coming in while we did have to be closed,” said general manager Tyrel Brown.

Many servers know to have a “rainy day fund” for cases such as these, and the business side is no different.

Brown said that normally they are only closed two days a year. So, when they were forced to shut down for five days due to the weather, the lost revenue wasn’t easy to make up. They say they are evaluating cost savings and looking forward to a usually busy summer season which they hope will make up for any lost revenue.

