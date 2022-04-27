Advertisement

Judge keeps bond set at $500,000 for Montana woman accused of homicide

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $500,000 for a Montana woman arrested in connection with the January homicide of 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein.

Prosecutors say evidence connects 51-year-old Lyndsee Brewer to the death of Wetzstein. They say the state crime lab determined a handgun found in Brewer’s home fired the fatal bullet recovered at the scene of Wetzstein’s death and that Brewer generally matches a suspicious person seen on surveillance video of the incident.

Police arrested Brewer Tuesday in Miles City, Montana.

Wednesday, she asked to be released on a $15,000 bond. Judge Katherine Bidegaray agreed with the prosecution and kept Brewer’s bond at $500,000.

Brewer is in custody at the Richland County Detention Facility.

