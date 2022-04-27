Jesse’s Girls and a Few Guys race in GABR to keep Jesse’s memory alive, help other kids

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Organizers hope to raise $355,000 in this weekend’s Great American Bike Race.

That money will help purchase medical equipment, make home modifications and help with travel expenses for families of children with cerebral palsy.

Nearly 500 people and 54 teams are already signed up to ride and have been working hard to raise money.

Among those teams: Jesse’s Girls and a Few Guys.

As Dr. Rafael Ocejo prepares for retirement, notes and thank you cards from patients have brought back memories of his career.

This card is from Louaine Wetch. Dr. Ocejo cared for her son, Jesse.

“I remember Jesse,” Dr. Ocejo recalled.

And, he remembers Louaine.

“She was never a complainer. She just cruised along. She wanted me to help her with the care of Jesse. She was an easy going mom dealing with major problems,” he said.

Jesse had cerebral palsy. He also suffered from seizures and brittle bones.

“He was nonverbal, but he’d laugh once in awhile,” his mom remembered.

In 2007, at age 12, Jesse passed away.

“At his funeral Dr. Ocejo and his nurse came and that church was packed. I said, ‘I hope I have a fourth of that many people at my funeral.’ He impacted people,” she said.

Even now, 15 years after his passing, Jesse continues to make an impact. Every year, Jesse’s friends and family ride in the Great American Bike Race.

“We thought we’d have a team in memory of him,” Louaine explained.

Their team – Jesse’s Girls and a Few Guys – has already raised more than $10,000 for GABR.

“We benefited from GABR funds,” Louaine said. “If he’d still be here, he’d need help and if you can help others that need it, why not?”

Helping others helps Louiane cope with the loss of her son, and keeps Jesse’s memory alive.

GABR will be held at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m.

