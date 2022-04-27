Advertisement

Jake Leingang hired as Legacy’s new cross country coach

(kfyr)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legacy High School athletic director Paul Jundt told Your News Leader Wednesday that they have hired Jake Leingang as their new Cross Country coach. Leingang, a BHS graduate, is one of the most decorated runners in state history.

Fifteen state titles, along with two national titles in the 5,000 meter, Leingang ran at Oregon and NDSU while in college.

“It’s always been a goal to get back home and be the head of a program. So I couldn’t be more excited to take that step at Legacy High School. When I was graduating, Legacy was kind of a thought to me. This new thing that’s coming… Never really got to experience it. It wasn’t established yet, but I always knew that was pretty awesome… I thought maybe one day… That would be a goal of mine to get back and take over a newer program. So yeah, it’s exciting stuff,” said Leingang.

