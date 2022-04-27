A ‘heinous slaying’: suspect in Minot fatal shooting held on $500K bond

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A Minot judge ordered Wednesday that a woman charged with murder be held on a half-million-dollar bond, in what state prosecutors called a ‘heinous slaying’ of a man over an apparent child custody dispute.

State prosecutors charged 24-year-old Heather Hoffman with AA-felony murder, in the shooting death of 22-year-old Alexander Eckert. Police said they found Eckert with a gunshot wound early Friday morning in northwest Minot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At Hoffman’s initial appearance, Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen called for a $1 million bond, citing the nature of the crime.

Hoffman’s defense attorney Ryan Sandberg requested a $100,000 bond for his client, citing the bond set against the suspect in the Anita Knutson case as a recent precedent. Sorgen countered, pointing out what she called ‘vast’ differences between the two cases.

Judge Douglas Mattson set Hoffman’s bond at $500,000, and ordered her to surrender her driver’s license if she were to post bail.

Hoffman will appear for her preliminary hearing and arraignment June 9 at 3 p.m.

She faces the chance of life in prison without parole on the AA-felony charge.

