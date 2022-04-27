Crews monitor roadway for flooding in Bowman County

SUNNY SLOPE, N.D. (KFYR) - Crews are monitoring a roadway in Bowman County that crosses over the Little Missouri River due to flooding.

The Bowman County Highway Superintendent says recent snow and rainfall have caused the river to rise and overflow over the county road.

He says law enforcement is aware of conditions and traffic is being re-directed for the time being.

He adds that they will monitor the road in the coming days with the upcoming storm.

“It will be up, who knows, I guess it will depend on what kind of moisture we get again this weekend although it may stay up before water recedes and then run through the crossing again,” said Shane Biggs, Bowman County highway superintendent.

Biggs talked to us from a motor grader and said he was blading roads. He says he hasn’t heard of any issues on the roadway so far.

