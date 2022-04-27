Coordinating power line repair crews during a blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During each of the two historic blizzards that ravaged the state this month, energy companies relied heavily on their employees to keep the state running. Your News Leader spoke to Basin Electric’s Security and Response Services department to discuss what life was like for dispatchers during the storms.

Power lines are still down across western North Dakota and some people still don’t have power, but there would be thousands more without electricity if it wouldn’t have been for Basin Electric’s dispatch team.

“People went above and beyond to do more than we could have ever imagined or expected them to do,” said Jolene Johnson, SRS dispatch supervisor.

During the blizzard that started on April 12th, many SRS employees slept at the office on cots. This weekend, they received 23,000 calls, which is more than seven times the average of 3,000 calls they normally receive over a three-day time period.

“I had people coming in early just to come in and help on the phones for two extra hours, staying late to cover to make sure everyone’s caught up to date,” said Seth Neer, dispatch lead for Basin Electric’s SRS team.

Working sixteen-hour days is tough, but Seth says it’s made easier because he empathizes with people reporting outages.

“I actually did lose power Sunday, for about four hours. I feel for these people, especially when it’s going to be a couple days. It sucks,” said Neer.

Thanks to sacrifices made by the dispatch team, Basin Electric was able to safely repair downed lines around the state and the country.

On a normal evening at SRS, there are six people working. This weekend, all seventeen of their employees took calls at once.

