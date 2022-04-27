Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to theft of more than $222,000

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman who prosecutors say stole more than $222,000 from a law firm has pleaded not guilty.

Fifty-four-year-old Barbara Norman is charged with felony theft for incidents that occurred between 2014 and 2020.

Prosecutors say an audit of the firm’s books revealed that Norman, who worked at the Bismarck law firm at the time, gave herself nearly $20,000 in extra payroll “bonuses” out of company funds, used company credit cards to make nearly $134,000 in personal purchases, and used multiple company checks and cash for personal benefit.

Norman told police she did not take firm money for personal use. Wednesday, Norman pleaded not guilty.

Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma determined there is enough evidence to move the case forward. She set Norman’s trial for August.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.