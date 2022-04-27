‘Bear’s Braid’ gets international attention, author hopes to educate and empower

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last fall, Joelle Bearstail published her first book. “Bear’s Braid” is based on her son, Thomas, and his real-life experience. Joelle says Thomas was bullied for his long hair and or being Native American.

Since September, she has shipped books to all 50 states, Canada and even Australia. Bearstail wrote the book hoping to educate and empower all kids and to share her culture. She says it’s also important to give Native youth something they can relate to.

”Our Indigenous youth, they don’t see themselves represented a lot in books. It’s like two percent compared to the other cultures. I thought we need more Indigenous authors, and we also need that representation so our kids can relate to that,” said Bearstail.

Bearstail has also started a youth magazine designed to educate, showcase and engage Native American youth. Each issue features tribal information and artwork done by Native youth.

You can learn more about the magazine and about Bearstail’s book online at www.imaginativeinc.com

