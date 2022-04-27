Advertisement

Arrest made in Sidney homicide investigation

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIDNEY, M.T. - Sidney Police say they made an arrest in connection to the Jan. 28 homicide of fifty-year-old Christopher Wetzstein of Sidney.

Fifty-one-year-old Lyndsee Colette Brewer was arrested in Miles City Tuesday after being identified as a person of interest early in the investigation.

Investigators said she was a long-time friend and business associate of Wetzstein and matched the general description of the person seen on surveillance video from Wetzstein’s apartment building.

Wetzstein was found dead in his bed with a gunshot wound to the head.

During a search of Brewer’s Forsyth home, law enforcement found a 9mm handgun that was later determined to have fired the fatal bullet recovered at the scene.

Brewer is being held at the Richland County Detention Center on $500,000 bail. An initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. MT.

