April 22-24 weekend blizzard snow totals recap

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A powerful Colorado Low moved through the Northern Plains from April 22-24 bringing thunderstorms to parts of eastern North Dakota, while freezing rain and snow were seen in areas farther west with blizzard conditions for many towns. At one point on Saturday afternoon, there was a Blizzard Warning in the western half of North Dakota while a Tornado Watch was in effect less than 100 miles away to the east. A couple of tornado warnings were even issued for parts of eastern North Dakota.

Strong winds were seen throughout the entire region, with gusts of 50-60 mph at times throughout the weekend. These winds combined with the heavy snow and freezing rain were a recipe for disaster with power outages. At one point on Sunday afternoon, around 20,000 customers were without power in North Dakota. Power outages were also seen in parts of northeast Montana. Some residents in northwest North Dakota are still in the dark and a few won’t get power back for longer than a week.

Numerous road closures occurred during the blizzard across western North Dakota and eastern Montana. Notably, I-94 from Glendive, Montana to Mandan, North Dakota was closed from Saturday evening until Sunday afternoon.

For a look at some of our favorite viewer-submitted SkySpy Photos from the storm, click here.

Here’s an analysis of the snow that fell from the storm:

Snowfall analysis from April 22-24 (NOHRSC)

Public Information Statement from the National Weather Service of snow totals from the weekend (National Weather Service)

In terms of total precipitation (rain and melted snow), here’s a rough estimate of how much moisture the region received:

Precipitation totals from the storm over the weekend (rain and melted snow) (Courtesy: WeatherBell)

A few tornadoes were also reported during the storm (red dots on the map below):

Hosmer, South Dakota (Edmunds County): Brief tornado touchdown in open pasture

Adrian, North Dakota (LaMoure County): Law enforcement reported a brief tornado north of Dickey and west of Marion.

Harold, Minnesota (Polk County): Tornado touched down and tracked for a half-mile or less across very wet and mainly open fields just south of MN Highway 102.

Severe weather storm reports for 4/23/22 (Storm Prediction Center)

Finally, here are the surface weather maps throughout the storm showing how the strong Colorado Low developed, moved into North Dakota, and stalled over the region allowing the impacts of the storm to linger for multiple days. Use the arrows on either side of the images below to scroll through the timeline.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.