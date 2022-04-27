Ambrose bracing for weeks without power

AMBROSE, N.D. (KUMV) - Widespread power outages continue throughout most of Divide County as crews continue to clean up downed power lines. Some rural areas may be waiting much longer to get back on-line.

Most of the residents in Divide County are hopefully going to see power soon, but for the few that live in small communities like Ambrose, they may be lucky to see it back on in two weeks.

Only 20 people live in this small town, and all of them won’t have power for a while. Mayor Tabitha Jozwiak has been working with the residents to make sure that everyone some way to keep their homes warm.

“I think things have been going as good as they can. We gotten most of the town on generators. The last citizen I got a generator coming today so they’ll be on with a limited power supply,” said Jozwiak.

There’s not much damage in the city, but miles of destroyed power lines north of town are the reason they haven’t gotten power since Saturday. It’s so extensive, that officials say the entire transmission line will need to be replaced, which is difficult due to the conditions.

“If the truck can’t reach anything from a road, they’re being pulled by basically a dozer because the trucks get stuck. They’re being pulled from one pole to the next,” said Mark Hanson, MDU Spokesman.

The latest update from MDU was that power wouldn’t be restored in Ambrose until May 4, and could be delayed depending on this weekend’s weather. While generators can help for a few days, there are concerns with the cost of keeping them running for more than a week.

“Some are on fixed incomes so they might be making choices on whether to run the generator or not, so I think that is a real concern,” said Jozwiak.

Jozwiak’s biggest message to everyone is to continue to check up on people you know in these smaller towns like Ambrose and Alamo, because more help will be needed even as bigger towns get their power back.

Divide County Emergency Manager Jodi Gunlock says shelters will remain available for these communities even when the power returns to Crosby and Noonan.

