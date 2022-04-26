Advertisement

Verendrye addressing downed poles, power outages around Minot area

Downed and broken power pole
Downed and broken power pole(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Multiple electrical poles are down in the wake of the last storm and the linemen from Verendrye Electric are hard at work to turn the power back on for areas that are cut off.

Crews are out in force fixing broken poles and downed power lines across the Verendrye service area, but even with the emergency response, it could take time for those roughly 500 buildings still in the dark.

”Just be ready for a number of days without power. Stay warm any way that you can. Be careful with generators, don’t run them inside, and be safe with them just overall. We don’t want the power from them feeding back into our line,” said Tom Rafferty, Verendrye Electric.

Officials estimated Monday morning that there were more than 300 broken poles in the system.

”We work to get the most people we can in chunks. If we know we can get a big chunk of 50 or 100, we’ll try that and get those on. As we go, we get the more isolated, or smaller areas,” said Rafferty.

They hired extra contractors to take on the work, and staff are working from dawn until dusk unless the weather gets dangerous.

