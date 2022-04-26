Advertisement

‘Really dark’: Dunn Center family shares experience with no power

Electricity was just recently restored for a Dunn Center family who says they learned from the...
Electricity was just recently restored for a Dunn Center family who says they learned from the experience.(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some North Dakotans are still without power after last weekend’s storm.

Electricity was just recently restored for a Dunn Center family who says they learned from the experience.

The storm forced the Daniels family to have a candlelight dinner. The home may look bright now but lots of lessons were learned in the dark.

“Had like five flashlights everywhere around the house so that we can see, we had to go to bed right away after supper because it gets really dark,” said Keziah Daniels, Dunn Center.

Caleb Daniels says they lost power early Sunday, and what they thought would be several hours, turned into forty. Besides it being cold, the family had to make other adjustments.

“You throw away all your food and out of the fridges,” said Caleb Daniels, Dunn Center.

Daniels says although the experience was challenging, it brought the family together and taught them valuable lessons for next time.

“Trying to think about what you would need to have in place if the power went out, or something catastrophic, these things we rely on every single day,” said Daniels.

They remain hopeful that the worst of winter is behind them.

The family also wants to thank neighbors who helped during the last two storms as well as the energy companies working overtime to get power back on.

