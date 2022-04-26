The power is out, but the farm keeps going in Max

MAX, N.D. (KMOT) – The power outages continue to cause major issues for small towns and farmers around Minot.

The broken poles have cut off the Samson’s farm from power, and for a time, even rural water. Travis and his father Sam Samson said they’d normally be out in the fields by now, but instead, they’re battling ice and power outages.

”Trying to keep the sheep warm, and trying to keep the power on so that way the water stays warm during the nights ‘cause without the heat it gets cold at night and the water freezes up,” said Travis Samson, ND farmer.

They can’t get their sheep over to the larger barn because of snow drifts, so instead, they’re in a smaller one. The Samsons are keeping the lights on with a generator — the same one that Sam used during the blizzard of ‘83.

“It’s really stressful. It gets tough on me. Even though we don’t run as many cattle as we used to, still gotta get out and help him,” said Sam Samson, farmer.

Sam said they should last through the power outage, but they’re burning through gas and propane meant for planting season. Fuel that they’ll need to replace at more than $4.50 a gallon.

Their sheep are eating through the food as well.

”No grass out in pastures, and low on hay, and now we’re feeding out two-year-old hay cause we fed all of last year’s hay, so we’re trying to survive on that, and hopefully we have enough to get us through until we get them out to pasture,” said Travis.

Many in the area lost rural water service until the plant in Max got a generator online.

They said they hope to get some money from the Farm Service Agency or insurance to help with the recovery. They’ve been disconnected since the weekend and they say it could be a number of days yet before they’re back online.

