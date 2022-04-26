Advertisement

Nurse turned teacher says school district wants her to repay her salary

An Alabama teacher says the school system is asking her to pay back thousands of dollars it...
An Alabama teacher says the school system is asking her to pay back thousands of dollars it mistakenly paid her.(Pixabay via canva)
By Jonathan Hardison and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama-area school teacher is being asked to pay back tens of thousands of dollars the school district said it mistakenly paid her.

As reported by WBRC, a representative with the Alabama Education Association said an educator, who went from being a nurse to a teacher, recently received a letter from the Chilton County School District demanding she repays about $33,000 in salary that was given by mistake over the last several years.

Previously, a lunchroom manager Christie Payne made public a letter she got from the school system demanding she repays more than $23,000.

Payne said the school district told her that the system had mistakenly credited her for too many years of service after she was promoted.

The education association reports it is checking with other employees when it comes to other letters.

A representative with the school district said they could not comment on the situation due to employee privacy rights.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everest Moore
Former Williston teacher convicted of sexual abuse back in court for plea hearing
Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power
Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Minot Police identify victim in homicide
Dream Center Bismarck
Dream Center Bismarck officially opens doors

Latest News

FILE - NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks at a news conference at the Target Center, site of the...
NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
US urges more arms for Ukraine amid fears of expanding war
The more hands-off approach to Twitter's content moderation that Elon Musk envisions has many...
Will Musk’s hands-off ideal for Twitter have broad appeal?
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon warehouse collapse probe finds worker safety risks
Heather Hoffman arrest
BREAKING: Minot Police make arrest in Friday fatal shooting