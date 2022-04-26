Advertisement

New St. Mary’s athletic director

St. Mary's Athletic Director
St. Mary's Athletic Director(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bruce Schumacher is going to get back into teaching, so that opened the athletic director position at St. Mary’s.

Linton’s Tanner Purintun is moving back to Bismarck to take the athletic director position with the Saints.

Purintun led the Lions to a state football championship, and he also coached basketball at Linton-HMB.

Schumacher will teach math at South Central.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everest Moore
Former Williston teacher convicted of sexual abuse back in court for plea hearing
Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power
Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Minot Police identify victim in homicide
Dream Center Bismarck
Dream Center Bismarck officially opens doors

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 4/25/2022
10PM Sportscast 4/25/2022
Century High School
Century boys wrestling head coach Jerald Lemar resigns
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Our Redeemer’s Eden Olson
sports 4/25
6PM Sportscast 4/25/22