New St. Mary’s athletic director

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bruce Schumacher is going to get back into teaching, so that opened the athletic director position at St. Mary’s.

Linton’s Tanner Purintun is moving back to Bismarck to take the athletic director position with the Saints.

Purintun led the Lions to a state football championship, and he also coached basketball at Linton-HMB.

Schumacher will teach math at South Central.

