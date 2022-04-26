ND’s longest-serving state senator resigns amid child porn controversy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s longest-serving state senator will resign amid controversy.

Senator Ray Holmberg of Grand Forks announced his resignation Monday, effective June 1st. Holmberg has been facing criticism since it was reported that he exchanged more than 70 texts with a man jailed on child pornography charges. He previously announced he would step down from his role as chairman of a powerful interim committee.

Holmberg had previously announced he would retire after his term is up on November 30th, citing health issues. Holmberg was first elected to the state Senate in 1977. He’s served as the chairman of the Appropriations Committee since 2003, making him one of the most powerful politicians in the state for the past twenty years. Leaders of the District 17 Republican Party will select his replacement but haven’t yet decided who they’ll appoint.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.