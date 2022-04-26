Advertisement

ND Stockmen’s Association, Foundation launch ‘Hope after Haley’ disaster relief fund to help ranchers

Carrying snowy calf to barn.
Carrying snowy calf to barn.(Carrie Roth)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a rough couple of weeks for North Dakota’s cattle ranchers.

Back-to-back storms have led to cattle losses and illnesses. Snow and wind damaged and destroyed buildings and fences, and feed supplies are running low for many.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation have teamed up to support cattle ranchers who suffered significant impacts.

The non-profit organizations are launching the ‘Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund.’ The groups kickstarted the relief fund with a 40-thousand-dollar initial contribution and invite others to contribute. One hundred percent of the money raised will be given to ranchers through an application and nomination process next month.

“Our goal is to get those dollars in the hands of those that need it the most and hopefully can do some good and kind of a fresh start for many operations that are really struggling right now,” explained Julie Ellingson, ND Stockmen’s Association executive vice president.

If you’d like to donate, you can mail a check to the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association. Write “Hope after Haley” in the memo and send to 407 S. Second St., Bismarck, ND 58504.

Credit card gifts can be made online at https://app.givingheartsday.org/#/charity/1576.

