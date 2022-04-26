Advertisement

ND Senate Majority Leader responds to Holmberg resignation

North Dakota Sen. Rich Wardner
North Dakota Sen. Rich Wardner(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Grand Forks legislator Ray Holmberg announced yesterday he would resign his position as a senator from District 17, but his resignation won’t go into effect until June 1.

Holmberg is resigning amid controversy that he exchanged more than 70 texts with a man jailed for child pornography. He said in a statement the controversy was a distraction to the work done at the legislature, and that he was resigning to “lessen such distractions.”

“There definitely would’ve been some distractions. How much, I can’t say, but there would’ve been some distractions. And there really isn’t much going on between now and then. I know, it’ll take a month to have someone selected by their district,” said Sen. Rich Wardner, majority leader for the North Dakota Senate.

The district 17 GOP hasn’t announced who they’ll select to replace Holmberg. However, after he announced his retirement from the state legislature in March, they endorsed Grand Forks lawyer and businessman Jonathan Sickler to run for the seat being vacated by Holmberg.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everest Moore
Former Williston teacher convicted of sexual abuse back in court for plea hearing
Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power
Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Minot Police identify victim in homicide
Dream Center Bismarck
Dream Center Bismarck officially opens doors

Latest News

Heather Hoffman arrest
BREAKING: Minot Police make arrest in Friday fatal shooting
generations of musicians
Generations of musicians: local families to perform in free percussion recital
FILE - Great American Bike Race
Great American Bike Race gives therapists a chance to be role models to patients
Governor Burgum visits powerless Divide County