ND Senate Majority Leader responds to Holmberg resignation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Grand Forks legislator Ray Holmberg announced yesterday he would resign his position as a senator from District 17, but his resignation won’t go into effect until June 1.

Holmberg is resigning amid controversy that he exchanged more than 70 texts with a man jailed for child pornography. He said in a statement the controversy was a distraction to the work done at the legislature, and that he was resigning to “lessen such distractions.”

“There definitely would’ve been some distractions. How much, I can’t say, but there would’ve been some distractions. And there really isn’t much going on between now and then. I know, it’ll take a month to have someone selected by their district,” said Sen. Rich Wardner, majority leader for the North Dakota Senate.

The district 17 GOP hasn’t announced who they’ll select to replace Holmberg. However, after he announced his retirement from the state legislature in March, they endorsed Grand Forks lawyer and businessman Jonathan Sickler to run for the seat being vacated by Holmberg.

