MDU spokesperson gives update on power restoration efforts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana Dakota Utilities is working to restore power across the region.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, power has been restored to a total of 460 customers in Columbus, Kincaid, Flaxton, Northgate, McGregor, Hamlet and Wildrose, according to MDU spokesperson Mark Hanson.

He reports MDU now has 25 crews in the Williston area, 10 of which are contracted, and 14 service technicians working service line outages within communities.

Hanson says crews are now working to restore power by Tuesday night or early Wednesday in Watford City, Williston and Cartwright.

Crews are moving west from Columbus on transmission line repair. Noonan and Larson are expected to be back online Thursday.

Crews are also working on transmission lines into and within Crosby, where power is expected to be back online Thursday, possibly Friday.

Springbrook also is expected to be back online Friday.

Crews working to restore power between Noonan and Crosby (MDU)

Crews working to restore power in Crosby (MDU)

Power poles down in Crosby (MDU)

Power lines down near Ambrose (MDU)

