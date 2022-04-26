Advertisement

Man pleads not guilty to rape of 14-year-old in Bismarck parks

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who prosecutors say raped a 14-year-old has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges.

Thirty-three-year-old Aaron Brewer is charged with five counts of gross sexual imposition for incidents that took place in April and May of 2020 in Bismarck parks. Prosecutors say Brewer created a fake Facebook account under the name “Steven Hunter” to meet children.

Brewer appeared in court Tuesday morning. His attorney questioned whether the state had enough evidence to show where the crimes did or did not occur.

Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma determined there was enough evidence to move the case forward.

In March 2021, Brewer pleaded guilty to luring minors by computer and rape for a separate Morton County case. In that case a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison with 15 years suspended.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power
Everest Moore
Former Williston teacher convicted of sexual abuse back in court for plea hearing
Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Minot Police identify victim in homicide
Dream Center Bismarck
Dream Center Bismarck officially opens doors

Latest News

Carrying snowy calf to barn.
ND Stockmen’s Association, Foundation launch ‘Hope after Haley’ disaster relief fund to help ranchers
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum urging U.S. Customs and Border Protection to return to pre-pandemic hours
Gov. Burgum travels to Crosby as some areas see power
10PM Sportscast 4/25/2022
10PM Sportscast 4/25/2022