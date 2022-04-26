Man pleads not guilty to rape of 14-year-old in Bismarck parks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who prosecutors say raped a 14-year-old has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges.

Thirty-three-year-old Aaron Brewer is charged with five counts of gross sexual imposition for incidents that took place in April and May of 2020 in Bismarck parks. Prosecutors say Brewer created a fake Facebook account under the name “Steven Hunter” to meet children.

Brewer appeared in court Tuesday morning. His attorney questioned whether the state had enough evidence to show where the crimes did or did not occur.

Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma determined there was enough evidence to move the case forward.

In March 2021, Brewer pleaded guilty to luring minors by computer and rape for a separate Morton County case. In that case a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison with 15 years suspended.

