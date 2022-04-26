United Tribes Technical College instructor retires after 49 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An education career nearly half of a century long is coming to an end. Wallace “Butch” Thunder Hawk Jr. announced he will be retiring at the end of the United Tribes Technical College’s spring semester.

Thunder Hawk is a tribal arts instructor at UTTC where he has used native art to teach about Northern Plains culture for 49 years. In 2019, he was inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor.

A public reception to celebrate his career will be held Friday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the James Henry Community Gym.

