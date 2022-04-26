Little Yellow Jacket Statue unveiled, headed to ND Cowboy Hall of Fame

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A famous bull is getting some recognition Monday night. A statue of Little Yellow Jacket was unveiled in the parking lot of Dakota Community Bank & Trust in Mandan.

Standing seven feet tall and 1,800 pounds, the statue will make its way to the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora where it will stay permanently.

