ND law enforcement releases results of ‘Drive Sober get Pulled Over’ campaign

(WJHG)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To prevent impaired driving, law enforcement across North Dakota held a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that lasted from March 1st through the 31st.

It resulted in 96 alcohol or drug-related arrests and citations.

Of those, there were 47 driving under the influence arrests and two alcohol-related arrests or citations for minors. The period also resulted in 17 drug-related arrests.

You can learn more about safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov.

Law enforcement reminds everyone to take precautions by wearing a seat belt, transporting children in safety seats, driving distraction-free, following speed limits, and, of course, driving sober.

