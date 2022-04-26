ND law enforcement releases results of ‘Drive Sober get Pulled Over’ campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To prevent impaired driving, law enforcement across North Dakota held a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that lasted from March 1st through the 31st.

It resulted in 96 alcohol or drug-related arrests and citations.

Of those, there were 47 driving under the influence arrests and two alcohol-related arrests or citations for minors. The period also resulted in 17 drug-related arrests.

You can learn more about safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov.

Law enforcement reminds everyone to take precautions by wearing a seat belt, transporting children in safety seats, driving distraction-free, following speed limits, and, of course, driving sober.

