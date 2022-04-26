Advertisement

Krispy Kreme debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts

Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.
Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.(Krispy Kreme via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re looking for that morning sugar rush to kick off your day but can’t decide between a doughnut and cereal, why not have both?

Krispy Kreme just came out with Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts.

The doughnut chain is offering three doughnuts featuring the classic cereal. One is a glazed doughnut covered in a cinnamon milk icing and bits of cinnamon toast crunch cereal, or you can get a glazed donut topped with either cream cheese icing or dulce de leche icing topped with pieces of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

The doughnuts are on sale now through May 5. You can get them individually or by the box.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power
Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Minot Police identify victim in homicide
Dream Center Bismarck
Dream Center Bismarck officially opens doors
Everest Moore
Former Williston teacher convicted of sexual abuse back in court for plea hearing

Latest News

There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum urging U.S. Customs and Border Protection to return to pre-pandemic hours
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
Twenty-three children were on board at the time of the crash. Two of them were severely...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver allegedly racing crashes into school bus