Advertisement

Kinship-ND program provides help to children caregivers

North Dakota Department of Human Services
North Dakota Department of Human Services(ND Department of Human Services)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It takes a special kind of person to take care of children whose parents aren’t able to. But, it also takes a financial toll.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services created a program to help.

Kinship-ND provides caregivers with some of their needs and works to connect them to other existing financial resources, programs, services and support.

The Kinship-ND program can reimburse caregivers up to $500 for groceries, and up to $300 per child for clothing and other necessary supplies. This past year, the Kinship-ND program assisted 243 caregivers and 448 children in North Dakota.

To participate, caregivers can learn more at www.KinshipND.com.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver
I-94
UPDATE: I-94 reopens from Mandan to Glendive
Power Outages
Thousands without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana
Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power

Latest News

ND law enforcement releases results of ‘Drive Sober get Pulled Over’ campaign
Senator Ray Holmberg resigns
ND’s longest-serving state senator resigns amid child porn controversy
Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum declares statewide emergency for damage caused by April 22-24 storm; disaster declared for April 12-14 blizzard
Everest Moore
Former Williston teacher convicted of sexual abuse back in court for plea hearing