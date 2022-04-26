Kinship-ND program provides help to children caregivers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It takes a special kind of person to take care of children whose parents aren’t able to. But, it also takes a financial toll.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services created a program to help.

Kinship-ND provides caregivers with some of their needs and works to connect them to other existing financial resources, programs, services and support.

The Kinship-ND program can reimburse caregivers up to $500 for groceries, and up to $300 per child for clothing and other necessary supplies. This past year, the Kinship-ND program assisted 243 caregivers and 448 children in North Dakota.

To participate, caregivers can learn more at www.KinshipND.com .

