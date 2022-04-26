Advertisement

Judge sentences Bismarck man to six years in prison for fatal New Year’s Day crash

Man sees six years for fatal crash
Man sees six years for fatal crash(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to six years in prison for a crash that left a South Dakota woman dead.

Prosecutors say on New Year’s Day 2021, Kenyon Eagle, who was 18 at the time, drove the wrong way on Bismarck Expressway and caused a head-on-crash that killed 24-year-old Tiffany Shaving. Two of Shaving’s passengers, 28-year-old Ryan Whitebull and 25-year-old Carlin Mellette, both of Bismarck, were seriously injured and hospitalized.

Court documents report that Eagle’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit at 0.213% at the time of the crash. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide.

At the sentencing hearing Tuesday, the family of the victim spoke to the court. They say the victim, Tiffany Shaving, was a kind and beautiful person, a daughter, sister, and patient mother of three young children. Shaving worked as an educator at Takini School in South Dakota and her family says the community has felt the impact of the loss.

Eagle apologized to the family and stated that he will “spend the rest of his life trying to do right by people.”

State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter stated that this case is “one of the most difficult situations” she’s seen as a prosecutor.

Judge Cynthia Feland weighed both the need for punishment and any risk the defendant poses upon release when she considered the sentence. She agreed with the proposed plea agreement and sentenced Eagle to 15 years in prison with nine years suspended.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everest Moore
Former Williston teacher convicted of sexual abuse back in court for plea hearing
Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power
Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Minot Police identify victim in homicide
Dream Center Bismarck
Dream Center Bismarck officially opens doors

Latest News

Heather Hoffman arrest
BREAKING: Minot Police make arrest in Friday fatal shooting
generations of musicians
Generations of musicians: local families to perform in free percussion recital
FILE - Great American Bike Race
Great American Bike Race gives therapists a chance to be role models to patients
North Dakota Sen. Rich Wardner
ND Senate Majority Leader responds to Holmberg resignation
Governor Burgum visits powerless Divide County