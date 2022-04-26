Judge sentences Bismarck man to six years in prison for fatal New Year’s Day crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to six years in prison for a crash that left a South Dakota woman dead.

Prosecutors say on New Year’s Day 2021, Kenyon Eagle, who was 18 at the time, drove the wrong way on Bismarck Expressway and caused a head-on-crash that killed 24-year-old Tiffany Shaving. Two of Shaving’s passengers, 28-year-old Ryan Whitebull and 25-year-old Carlin Mellette, both of Bismarck, were seriously injured and hospitalized.

Court documents report that Eagle’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit at 0.213% at the time of the crash. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide.

At the sentencing hearing Tuesday, the family of the victim spoke to the court. They say the victim, Tiffany Shaving, was a kind and beautiful person, a daughter, sister, and patient mother of three young children. Shaving worked as an educator at Takini School in South Dakota and her family says the community has felt the impact of the loss.

Eagle apologized to the family and stated that he will “spend the rest of his life trying to do right by people.”

State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter stated that this case is “one of the most difficult situations” she’s seen as a prosecutor.

Judge Cynthia Feland weighed both the need for punishment and any risk the defendant poses upon release when she considered the sentence. She agreed with the proposed plea agreement and sentenced Eagle to 15 years in prison with nine years suspended.

