Judge reopens Burleigh County attempted murder case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has reopened an attempted murder case against a Bismarck man.

Thirty-two-year-old Travis Frederick was arrested in February 2021 after police say he tried to stab a man in the neck and threatened to kill him.

In February 2022, the parties entered into a plea agreement saying Frederick committed the crime but is not guilty due to lack of criminal responsibility. Following a mental evaluation Frederick was committed to the state hospital.

Tuesday the parties met to determine the most appropriate course of action. Judge James Hill reopened the case and will be hearing arguments again in May.

