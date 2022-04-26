Advertisement

Great American Bike Race gives therapists a chance to be role models to patients

FILE - Great American Bike Race
FILE - Great American Bike Race(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 26th annual Great American Bike Race is Saturday. Organizers hope the stationary bike race will raise $355,000 this year.

Hundreds of people will gather at the Bismarck Event Center to bike a few miles and raise a few dollars to purchase medical equipment, make home modifications and help with travel expenses for families of children with cerebral palsy.

Physical therapists at Sanford Children’s Therapies will be among those riding.

They say being a part of the race helps them set a good example for the kids they work with.

“This is an opportunity for the kids that we serve to see us have to work hard, to see us sweat and complain that we’re sore and reflect on a workout that was really hard and we made it through it and we feel happy and positive about it,” said Jackie Mrachek, a physical therapist at Sanford Children’s Thereapies.

GABR will be held at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. You can learn more at sanfordhealthfoundation.org.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everest Moore
Former Williston teacher convicted of sexual abuse back in court for plea hearing
Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power
Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Minot Police identify victim in homicide
Dream Center Bismarck
Dream Center Bismarck officially opens doors

Latest News

Heather Hoffman arrest
BREAKING: Minot Police make arrest in Friday fatal shooting
generations of musicians
Generations of musicians: local families to perform in free percussion recital
North Dakota Sen. Rich Wardner
ND Senate Majority Leader responds to Holmberg resignation
Governor Burgum visits powerless Divide County