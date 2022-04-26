Great American Bike Race gives therapists a chance to be role models to patients

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 26th annual Great American Bike Race is Saturday. Organizers hope the stationary bike race will raise $355,000 this year.

Hundreds of people will gather at the Bismarck Event Center to bike a few miles and raise a few dollars to purchase medical equipment, make home modifications and help with travel expenses for families of children with cerebral palsy.

Physical therapists at Sanford Children’s Therapies will be among those riding.

They say being a part of the race helps them set a good example for the kids they work with.

“This is an opportunity for the kids that we serve to see us have to work hard, to see us sweat and complain that we’re sore and reflect on a workout that was really hard and we made it through it and we feel happy and positive about it,” said Jackie Mrachek, a physical therapist at Sanford Children’s Thereapies.

GABR will be held at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. You can learn more at sanfordhealthfoundation.org.

