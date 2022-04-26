Governor Burgum visits powerless Divide County

CROSBY, N.D. (KUMV) - It’s been more than 48 hours since Divide County has been in the dark and without power. Some progress has been made, but there’s weeks of work left to be done. On Tuesday Gov. Doug Burgum visited Crosby and Ambrose to get a firsthand look at the damage.

Monday night, areas in Crosby had power restored including Divide County High School, but they’re the lucky ones. Thousands in the county are still without power, which is why the Governor came to see what he could do to help.

Burgum arrived in Crosby Tuesday morning joined by utility officials to discuss the disaster situation. Mayors, commissioners, and citizens shared their concerns, waiting to hear when the power may come back.

“We have a thousand poles on the ground, and we anticipate it’s going to get much higher just because the areas we haven’t been to. We’ve got 14 miles of transmission that’s pretty damaged; pretty wrecked that we are going to need to rebuild,” said Jerry King, General Manager for Burke-Divide Electric.

During Burgum’s trip, he met with ranchers and crews working on restoring the power. He also met with the Mayor of Ambrose, where it may take multiple weeks to get power back. He acknowledges that even generators come with their own set of challenges.

“If you have a few of those generators, that is going to be an extra cost. Some people that are living on a fixed income could be really challenging, so we got to figure out every way we can to help people stay safe, stay in their homes, get power to them, and not have it be a huge cost burden,” said Burgum.

With millions in damages expected, Burgum said a presidential declaration is likely, while he and Adjutant General Alan Dorhman will be discussing any additional plans, including possibly mobilizing the National Guard to assist in the coming days.

Officials with Burke-Divide Electric and MDU told the governor they are working as hard as they can to restore power lines. They are somewhat concerned that additional snow and rain forecasted this weekend may cause further delays.

