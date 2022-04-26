Advertisement

Gov. Burgum travels to Crosby as some areas see power

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSBY, N.D. (KUMV) - For most residents in Divide County, it has been more than 48 hours since they’ve had power.

On Tuesday, Gov. Doug Burgum and other state officials traveled to Crosby to take a look at the damage.

The governor is meeting with emergency and utility officials Tuesday morning, followed by a tour of the region and Ambrose, a town expected to be without power for at least two weeks.

Burgum declared a state of emergency Monday for the region as thousands are still without power.

Divide County Emergency Manager Jodi Gunlock says some areas in Crosby, including Divide County School, had power restored Monday night through Burke-Divide Electric.

MDU officials say the rest of the town could be up by Thursday.

This is a developing story.

