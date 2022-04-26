Generations of musicians: local families to perform in free percussion recital

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a free recital open to the public on Sunday. The “Bis-Man Community Percussionists” will show off their talents on Sunday afternoon.

And while that’s good news, there’s more.

The members of this group are all connected in a very special way.

William Herold is just learning to play percussion. This is his first time playing with this group of musicians.

“I fit in here,” the sixth grader said.

“He’s just starting off as a band student in sixth grade and so we decided let’s throw him in the deep end of the pool and he’s doing a great job,” added Mark Herold, band director at Legacy High School and also William’s dad.

“It’s fun because I get to hang out with my dad,” said William.

They’re not the only father and son at this jam session.

Meet the Peskes: Bob, and his son Rob and Rob’s son Ben.

“It’s just one big happy musical family,” said Bob Peske, retired Bismarck High School band director.

“I love making music with anybody, but this is really special for me,” added Rob Peske, who also teaches music for Bismarck Public Schools.

“I really enjoy playing music but playing music with your family is a whole new thing,” said Ben Peske, a freshman at Century High School.

“I feel honored that I passed it onto my son and my son has passed it on to his son. When you get to do that with your family, it’s very special,” Bob added.

And that they say, is the magic of music. Each chord they play, strengthens the bond that holds these musical families together.

The group will be performing Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Legacy High School auditorium. It is free and open to the public.

