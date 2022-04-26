Advertisement

Former Williston teacher convicted of sexual abuse back in court for plea hearing

Everest Moore
Everest Moore(KFYR)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A former Williston teacher convicted of eight felony counts of gross sexual imposition for sexually abusing female students and later sentenced to ten years in prison, was back in court Monday.

Everest Moore has been out on bond since a March 2021 ruling by the North Dakota Supreme Court overturned the 2019 conviction citing his right to a public trial was violated. In lieu of a new trial, Moore and the State reached a plea deal, with him pleading guilty to all eight counts and a sentence of ten years on each count with credit for time served and the remaining balance suspended.

”In looking at the finality for all parties involved, the trauma that would be potentially at risk if this matter were to proceed to trial, obviously the potential that they’d have to go through some things and that the result may be different is certainly all things that cause the Court to agree that this is an acceptable resolution to these matters,” said Joshua Rustad, district court judge.

Moore must complete six years of supervised probation and register as a sex offender with zero contact with the victims or their families. His right to any further appeals was waved and all evidence in the case can be disposed of after 61 days.

