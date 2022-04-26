Crosby businesses help keep town going amid widespread outages

CROSBY, N.D. (KMOT) – Those in rural towns like Crosby rely on each other, especially during hard times, like now as hundreds of people have been without power for days.

Several area businesses have been open all week despite power outages, making sure residents in Crosby have everything they need.

Crosby hardware store owner Theresa Jacobs has kept her store open despite having no power herself, helping Crosby residents get the materials they need to stay warm and stay alive.

”Wood, batteries, generators, every extension cord, power strips. Anything like water, gas cans, flashlights,” said Jacobs, who owns and operates the Crosby Hardware Hank location.

Across the street, Sorum’s gas station has generators powered up to pump fuel.

”It’s great. I could have probably siphoned it off at the farm but it’s easier to come in here when he has it all set up,” said Allan Wehrman, Crosby resident.

Many are looking for propane and gas to fuel their own generators.

The family-owned gas station treats customers like family too.

”Everyone is trying to help each other out, which is such a positive thing in a small community, we’re all like family. My mom and dad, yesterday, came up from Newburg and brought five generators with and a hot dish for our family,” said Erin Sorum, with Sorum’s gas station.

And while the community is facing unprecedented circumstances, they are facing it together.

”It’s a big deal. I am really glad that we could help because there are so many people. There’s older people and kids. It’s awesome we’ve come together as a community,” said Jacobs.

Other businesses in town are getting back open as they get generators from out of town.

As of Tuesday afternoon, south Crosby has had power restored through Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative. Other areas that are supplied by Montana-Dakota Utilities are still waiting for power to be restored.

