Advertisement

Century boys wrestling head coach Jerald Lemar resigns

Century High School
Century High School(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR)- The Century boys’ wrestling team is in search of a new head coach.

Jerald Lemar has stepped down after 11 seasons at the helm.

Lemar has helped lead the Patriots to 10 straight State Dual Tournament appearances finishing in the top four all 10 years and making two state finals appearances in 2016 and 2017.

He also mentored two State Individual Team Runner-Up finishes in 2017 and 2021. During his coaching career, he has also helped coach 18 wrestlers capture individual state titles of their own. Lemar was named Coach of the Year for the state of North Dakota in Boys Class A wrestling in 2013.

Overall, he had a 257-76 record.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver
I-94
UPDATE: I-94 reopens from Mandan to Glendive
Power Outages
Thousands without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana
Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power

Latest News

athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Our Redeemer’s Eden Olson
sports 4/25
6PM Sportscast 4/25/22
demon duo compete in vegas
Bismarck High wrestling duo to compete at World Team Trials in Las Vegas
Bismarck High wrestling duo
Bismarck High wrestling duo to compete at World Team Trials in Las Vegas