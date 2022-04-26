Century boys wrestling head coach Jerald Lemar resigns

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR)- The Century boys’ wrestling team is in search of a new head coach.

Jerald Lemar has stepped down after 11 seasons at the helm.

Lemar has helped lead the Patriots to 10 straight State Dual Tournament appearances finishing in the top four all 10 years and making two state finals appearances in 2016 and 2017.

He also mentored two State Individual Team Runner-Up finishes in 2017 and 2021. During his coaching career, he has also helped coach 18 wrestlers capture individual state titles of their own. Lemar was named Coach of the Year for the state of North Dakota in Boys Class A wrestling in 2013.

Overall, he had a 257-76 record.

