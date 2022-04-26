Advertisement

Burgum urging U.S. Customs and Border Protection to return to pre-pandemic hours

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(kfyr)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the pandemic, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reduced its hours of operation at several ports of entry.

Gov. Doug Burgum is urging CBP to return to its regular hours at all 10 ports of entry into North Dakota where hours were reduced.

In a letter to CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Burgum noted that nine of the ports reductions ranged from four hours to six hours.

CBP responded to the state Tourism Division inquiry that it has no plans to change the hours at any ports of entry in North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, Idaho or Washington.

Burgum says that’s unacceptable, urging CBP to restore pre-pandemic hours immediately and is requesting a meeting.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power
Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Minot Police identify victim in homicide
Dream Center Bismarck
Dream Center Bismarck officially opens doors
Everest Moore
Former Williston teacher convicted of sexual abuse back in court for plea hearing

Latest News

Gov. Burgum travels to Crosby as some areas see power
10PM Sportscast 4/25/2022
10PM Sportscast 4/25/2022
broken lines and poles
Verendrye addressing downed poles, power outages around Minot area
power out on the ranch
Watford City man speaks about ranching with no power