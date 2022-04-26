Burgum urging U.S. Customs and Border Protection to return to pre-pandemic hours

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the pandemic, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reduced its hours of operation at several ports of entry.

Gov. Doug Burgum is urging CBP to return to its regular hours at all 10 ports of entry into North Dakota where hours were reduced.

In a letter to CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Burgum noted that nine of the ports reductions ranged from four hours to six hours.

CBP responded to the state Tourism Division inquiry that it has no plans to change the hours at any ports of entry in North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, Idaho or Washington.

Burgum says that’s unacceptable, urging CBP to restore pre-pandemic hours immediately and is requesting a meeting.

