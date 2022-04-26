BREAKING: Minot Police make arrest in Friday fatal shooting
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said Tuesday they made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting last week on the city’s northwest side.
Police said they arrested 24-year-old Heather Hoffman, of Minot, on a AA-felony murder charge, in connection with the shooting death of Alexander Eckert.
Eckert was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Friday morning.
Hoffman is in custody in the Ward County Jail, pending an initial court appearance.
