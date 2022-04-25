Western North Dakota ranchers battle second blizzard in as many weeks

WESTERN N.D. – Two blizzards in two weeks is a lot for anyone, but for ranchers in western North Dakota, it’s been especially exhausting.

They’re working around the clock to protect their cattle, especially newborn calves.

Hettinger rancher Jacki Christman is documenting the aftermath of the latest weekend blizzard, the second in as many weeks. For the most part, she’s happy with what she’s found.

The Christmans are just about done calving; they’ve only got two left, and most of their cattle weathered the storm safely.

“It’s beautiful moisture but it’s really stressful on livestock,” said Christman. “Things are a muddy mess right now.”

All that mud could lead to disease issues.

“We try to do a good vaccine program for this reason, but it’s never going to be perfect,” Christman explained.

Through the two April blizzards, the Christmans have lost only a couple of calves.

“I can’t complain about just a few head, but still, after you put all this work and effort into them, it’s tough to take a hit,” she said.

Ron Volk ranches near Sentinel Butte. He recorded video on his cell phone during the weekend blizzard. At times, he says it was tough to even see where he was going. Rain before the snow created a different set of issues than the first blizzard. Once the rain turned to snow, the wind came up, creating huge snow drifts.

“We’ve got some snow drifts that are 8-10 feet tall,” said Volk. “It’s good moisture, and if the wind wouldn’t have blown and would have left this wet, heavy snow on the flat land, it would have been a godsend.”

Volk feels lucky to have minimal calf losses.

“No matter how you prepare, you’re still dealing with Mother Nature, and you just do the best you can and put the animals in the best position they can be in and hope for the best,” he said.

Right now, he’s hoping for rain rather than a third April blizzard.

Volk doesn’t think this is a drought-ending storm, but he hopes it might be the start of a different weather pattern that might finally bring the moisture they need so badly.

