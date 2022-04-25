Blizzard postpones prom for many western ND high school students

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Some Trinity High School juniors and seniors were all dressed up but had nowhere to go. The second winter storm that hit western North Dakota this past weekend caused damage up and down the state, and for some students, the blizzard also ruined big weekend plans.

“Well, I woke up, Saturday morning probably around 9:00 and I went upstairs and looked around and I was like, ‘There’s no way we’re having prom today,’” said junior Bailee Kupper, who is also on the Dickinson Trinity High School Prom Committee.

Others held out hope that their prom would not be ruined by yet another spring blizzard.

“Well, I was all ready. I had my hair and makeup done, so it was a little disappointing. But I figured it was going to be postponed,” said Ava Ukestad, also a junior at Trinity Senior High.

“And finally, I got to my hair appointment, and she did my hair, and she did my make-up and I paid her and she was like, ‘Are you going to be okay getting home?’” added Reilly Meyer, a senior.

While other schools in the area were already postponing their dances on Friday, Trinity Principal Fr. Kregg Hochhalter said they chose to wait to see exactly what the weather was like to make the call.

“But I think collectively we were like, ‘Yeah, we’re not going to do this until we have to,’ so ‘Titan Pride’ sometimes turns into ‘Titan Stubbornness,’” said Fr. Hochhalter.

He said, the decision to postpone prom really hinged on Stark County’s decision to issue a “No Travel Advisory,” and by the time prom was scheduled to start, there was no way it could have happened.

The prom decorations will stay up in the school’s auditorium for another six days until they will try to roll out the red carpet again. Trinity’s prom is rescheduled for this Friday and the students are excited to finally attend.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.