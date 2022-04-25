United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Our Redeemer’s Eden Olson

MINOT, N.D. – Eden Olson could be the greatest of all time, and she doesn’t even know it.

The senior is quickly approaching the Minot tennis all-time wins record.

“I did not know that I was close to that at all, but thankful for everything,” said Eden.

Eden won the state doubles title last season alongside Sofia Egge.

“When we play doubles it just feels like we’re working as one person. I feel like with our volleyball background… we know exactly what we need to do and I think that’s what makes her such a good doubles partner. We both know exactly what we’re thinking,” said Sofia, a senior at Minot High.

Eden has attended Our Redeemer’s her whole life, but plays on the Minot tennis team through the co-op.

“She’s a natural athlete. A lot of stuff comes natural to her, she’s played a lot of sports,” said Coach Scott DeLorme.

In addition to tennis, Eden plays volleyball at Our Redeemer’s.

Maybe it’s in her genes.

“Her family is a tennis family,” said DeLorme.

Eden’s dad and his brothers played tennis at Minot High.

“Having him as a coach and someone to play with was definitely motivation to play,” said Eden.

Making Eden’s doubles state title the fourth in her family.

“It’s a family that we’re excited to have in our program. They’ve done a lot of good things for us,” said DeLorme.

Tennis talent isn’t the only thing that runs in the Olson family.

“She’s so genuinely nice. She’s just a great person overall, her family is awesome. She’s great, she’s overall a great person,” said Sofia.

Eden says she won’t continue playing sports in college.

“I’m just thankful for the years I’ve had there and the years I’ve had there and the years I’ve had here. I’ve had a great athletic career and I’m thankful for it,” said Eden.

But she can still leave her mark on Minot.

Eden says he plans to study accounting at Minot State University in the fall.

