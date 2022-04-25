Second spring storm causes power outages for families in rural communities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A second winter storm developed over eastern Montana and western North Dakota over the weekend leaving behind more ice and snow. This time widespread power outages came into play, leaving some scrambling for alternate ways to stay warm.

“So the plan was to hook the generator up to our furnace. But it worked for over an hour and then we couldn’t get it to work to hook the generator up,” said Karli Dvorak who lives in Gladstone.

They were without power for 36 hours and she said keeping her young daughter warm and fed was the most important priority. To pass the time without power they went outside when they were able and had fun with homemade play-dough.

Dvorak said they were lucky to have a generator and space heater to try to help keep her daughter’s room warm for at least a short time.

