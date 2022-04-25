Advertisement

Second spring storm causes power outages for families in rural communities

Snow in Gladstone
Snow in Gladstone(Karli Dvorak)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A second winter storm developed over eastern Montana and western North Dakota over the weekend leaving behind more ice and snow. This time widespread power outages came into play, leaving some scrambling for alternate ways to stay warm.

“So the plan was to hook the generator up to our furnace. But it worked for over an hour and then we couldn’t get it to work to hook the generator up,” said Karli Dvorak who lives in Gladstone.

They were without power for 36 hours and she said keeping her young daughter warm and fed was the most important priority. To pass the time without power they went outside when they were able and had fun with homemade play-dough.

Dvorak said they were lucky to have a generator and space heater to try to help keep her daughter’s room warm for at least a short time.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken power poles
Thousands without power throughout western North Dakota, eastern Montana as cleanup efforts resume
File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver
I-94
UPDATE: I-94 reopens from Mandan to Glendive
Power Outages
Thousands without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana
Broken power poles
Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power

Latest News

Powers Lake residents band together amid power outages, storm cleanup
FILE - using sandbags to prevent flooding
Flooding possible in western ND, likely in eastern ND
Candidate bows out of Minot City Council race, citing possible conflict of interest
April 22-24 Storm SkySpy Photos
Photos from the storm: our favorite SkySpy Photos from the weekend blizzard